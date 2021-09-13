Warriors Issue Fraud Alert For 2021-22 NBA Season Single Game Tickets

With single-game tickets for the 2021-22 NBA season going on sale tomorrow, the Golden State Warriors have issued a fraud alert warning fans about the potential dangers of purchasing single-game tickets from a non-verified third party. Since the 2017-18 NBA season, the Warriors have seen nearly 2,000 fans denied access to home games due to counterfeit tickets purchased from non-verified third-party vendors.

Warriors.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Members and other fans, that is guaranteed by the Warriors organization. In partnership with Chase Center Founding Partner Ticketmaster, the Warriors resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.

The Warriors will host the Los Angeles Clippers in their 2021-22 NBA regular season home opener at Chase Center on Thursday, October 21 at 7 p.m. Fans looking to attend Warriors games at Chase Center are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team by visiting warriors.com or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP.