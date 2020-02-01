Stephen Curry Injury Update - 2/1/20
Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered a fractured left hand on October 30 against the Phoenix Suns, has made good progress during his rehabilitation over the last several weeks and continues to expand his individual on-court work each week. He will be re-evaluated again in four (4) weeks and we are hopeful, based on continued progress, that he will return to action at some point in March.
