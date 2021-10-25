Stephen Curry Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the Week 1 Western Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced today. The award marks the 17th career weekly recognition for the 13-year veteran.

Most Player of the Week Awards, Warriors History Player POW Awards Stephen Curry 17 Tim Hardaway 5 Baron Davis 4 Chris Mullin 4 Klay Thompson 4

Curry helped lead the Warriors to their first 3-0 start since winning an NBA-record 24-straight games to begin the 2015-16 campaign, averaging 31.0 points (tied for fourth), 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.33 steals (tied for ninth) in 36.3 minutes. Curry is the first Warrior to open a season with three-straight 20/10 games since Jerry Lucas in 1970-71.

In the season opener at the Lakers on October 19, Curry posted his eighth career triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, only the second season-opening triple-double in franchise history (Andy Phillip in 1952). In the team’s home opener against the Clippers on October 21, the 2020-21 scoring champ tallied 45 points—the highest point total in a regulation game this season—to go with 10 rebounds, opening the game with a 25-point quarter on a perfect 9-of-9 from the field, 5-of-5 from three and 2-of-2 from the line. It marked just the third occurrence of a player scoring 25 points and going perfect from the field while hitting at least five threes in a single quarter—two of which belong to Curry (the other is Klay Thompson). On October 24 at Sacramento, Curry capped the week with 27 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, becoming the first player in franchise history to eclipse the 5,000-assist milestone (69th player in NBA history).

The award marks the 55th time a Warriors player has been named Player of the Week since the NBA began giving out the award in 1979. Charlotte’s Miles Bridges was named Player of the Week in the Eastern Conference.