Stephen Curry Injury Update – 3/18/22

Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks
Posted: Mar 18, 2022
Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who exited Wednesday’s game vs. Boston with 4:09 remaining in the second quarter due to a left foot injury, underwent an MRI on Wednesday night. The MRI indicated that Curry suffered a sprained left foot ligament. He will be re-evaluated in two (2) weeks.

