Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
Stephen Curry Injury Update – 3/18/22
Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks
Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who exited Wednesday’s game vs. Boston with 4:09 remaining in the second quarter due to a left foot injury, underwent an MRI on Wednesday night. The MRI indicated that Curry suffered a sprained left foot ligament. He will be re-evaluated in two (2) weeks.
Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.
NEXT UP: