Stephen Curry Becomes Franchise's All-Time Points Leader

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry scored his 17,784 career point in the first quarter of tonight’s game against the Denver Nuggets, passing Wilt Chamberlain (17,783) to become the franchise’s all-time points leader.

Curry entered tonight’s game with averages of 29.9 points (second in the NBA), 6.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.33 steals in 33.9 minutes over 45 games (all starts) this season. A three-time NBA Champion and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, Curry has spent his entire 12-year career with the Warriors.

Curry scored his first career point in his NBA debut on October 28, 2009 vs. Houston on a 19-foot jumper and broke the franchise record tonight on a three-foot driving layup with 1:40 remaining in the first quarter.