Warriors Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule

The National Basketball Association announced today that the Golden State Warriors’ 2021-22 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will feature 29 national TV appearances on ABC, ESPN and TNT. The Warriors will tip-off the regular season at STAPLES Center versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, October 19 before the home opener at Chase Center versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, October 21. Both games will air on TNT.

Tip-off time for all Golden State weekday home games during the 2021-22 regular season will be at 7 p.m. All Saturday and Sunday home games will tip-off at 5:30 p.m., except for the nationally televised 4:30 p.m. tip-off on Sunday, February 27 vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

Golden State is slated for 14 back-to-back sets, its second-straight season with at least 14 back-to-backs (15 in 2021-22). Three are home-home matchups on November 7-8, December 3-4 and January 20-21.

Of Golden State’s 29 national television appearances this season, six games are scheduled on ABC, 12 on TNT and 11 on ESPN. The Warriors’ ABC lineup tips off at the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, December 11 followed by a Saturday, December 25 matchup in Phoenix versus the Western Conference Champion Suns, the Warriors’ ninth consecutive Christmas Day appearance. The Warriors will play one more road contest on ABC versus the Lakers on Saturday, March 5. Golden State will be featured in three ABC games at Chase Center, versus the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday January 29, against the Lakers on Saturday, February 12 and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 12.

Highlights of the team’s TNT docket include the season opener at the Lakers on Tuesday, October 19, and home lid-lifter versus the Clippers on Thursday, October 21. In addition, the TNT slate features home games against the Mavericks on Tuesday, January 25; the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, January 27; the Clippers on Tuesday, March 8; and the Lakers on Thursday, April 7. Warriors’ TNT road games include: the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, November 16; the Suns on Tuesday, November 30; the New York Knicks on Tuesday, December 14; the Bucks on Thursday, January 13; the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, February 24; and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, March 10.

The Warriors’ 11 ESPN appearances include visits to Chase Center by the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, November 3; the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, November 5; the Chicago Bulls on Friday, November 12; the 76ers on Wednesday, November 24; the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, December 8; the Mavericks on Sunday, February 27; the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, March 16; and the Suns on Wednesday, March 30. The Warriors appear on the road on ESPN at the Celtics on Friday, December 17; the Mavericks on Wednesday, January 5; and the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, February 9.

The Warriors will open season with nine (9) of its first 12 games at home and will close out the season with eight (8) of 11 games on the road. Golden State’s longest homestand is an eight-game stretch from October 28-November 12, matching the longest homestand in franchise history (January 24-February 9, 2011). The team will have two road-trips of five games during the 2021-22 season, December 11-18 and March 22-March 28.

The 2021-22 NBA schedule will once again use a 30-team format (two conferences of 15 teams each, with three five-team divisions within each conference) in which teams will play each opponent within their division four times, while playing six of the remaining 10 teams in their conference four times, and the four remaining teams in their conference only three times. Teams will also play all 15 opponents outside of their conference two times each. In 2021-22, the Warriors will play only three games against the following Western Conference opponents: Houston (two at home, one away), New Orleans (one at home, two away), Oklahoma City Thunder (one at home, two away) and Portland (two at home, one away).

Partial-season ticket plans will go on sale on Wednesday, August 25, exclusively for members of the Dub Club before going on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 31. Single game tickets will go on sale through exclusive presale events beginning Tuesday, September 14 before going on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 16. For more information and to join the Dub Club, fans are encouraged to call 1-888-GSW-HOOP or visit warriors.com.