Warriors Named 2022 Sports Business Journal Team of the Year Finalist

The Golden State Warriors have been nominated by the Sports Business Journal for ‘Team of the Year’ as part of the 15th annual Sports Business Awards, it was announced today. The Warriors have been nominated for the Sports Team of the Year award six times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022), winning the award on two occasions in 2014 and 2016.

The other 2022 Sports Business Journal Team of the Year nominees include the Atlanta Braves, Austin FC, Los Angeles Rams, Milwaukee Bucks and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Warriors CEO and Co-Executive Chairman Joe Lacob was recognized as Sports Executive of the Year in 2016. The Warriors were named Franchise of the Decade by the Sports Business Journal in 2020, and Chase Center was named Facility of the Year that same year.

The Sports Business Awards consists of 15 categories with 96 nominees. The nominees are being recognized for excellence and outstanding achievement in the business of sports over the last year. The winners will be announced during a live event in New York City on May 18, 2022.