Šarić Leads Croatia to Perfect Record in FIBA Pre-Qualifying Tournament

On Sunday, Dario Šarić led Croatia to victory in their FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Final over host country Türkiye. Šarić led the way in the finale scoring a game-high 22 points, grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds and tying a game-high with four made 3-pointers. He averaged 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 2.0 steals for the tournament.

Šarić showcased several traits that complement the Warriors' style of play, including distance shooting and playmaking. His play impacted team success as Croatia went a perfect 5-0 in the tournament. On Team Croatia, Šarić played alongside Clippers center Ivica Zubac and former NBA guard Mario Hezonja. By winning the tournament, Croatia qualified for another Olympic qualifier, keeping their goal of playing in the 2024 Olympics alive.

Šarić has played in the NBA for six seasons (he missed the entire 2021-22 season with a torn ACL) and will begin his first with the Dubs this fall. On the Warriors, he will be reuniting with newly acquired guard Chris Paul – they were teammates on the Phoenix Suns last season. Šarić is the tallest player on the Warriors roster and had the highest 3-point percentage among the bigs on the team this past season (39.1 percent).