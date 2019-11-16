D'Angelo Russell Injury Update
Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell, who suffered a sprained right thumb during last night’s game against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center, underwent an MRI last night. The MRI confirmed the sprain. Russell will be re-evaluated in two (2) weeks and will not travel with the team on its upcoming four-game road trip to New Orleans, Memphis, Dallas and Utah.
