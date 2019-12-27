Warriors President Rick Welts Wins Sporttechie Outstanding Executive Award

Golden State Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts was named Outstanding Executive as part of the third annual SportTechie Awards, the publication announced today. The awards are presented to individuals who have made an unmistakable impact on the ever-evolving sports technology space.

“This recognition was only possible because of the hard work of a group of dedicated individuals in the Warriors/Chase Center organization as we opened this incredible new arena,” said Welts, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame’s class of 2018. “Our vision for Chase Center is to use technology to enhance the overall fan experience, not to add technology for technology’s sake. We have partnered with some of the best brands in the business to provide our fans the most seamless, engaging and content-rich experiences possible.”

Welts joined the Warriors in October 2011 and oversees all business-related operations for the team and was largely responsible for leading the efforts behind the development of Chase Center, the privately-financed sports and entertainment center that is home to the Warriors and nearly 200 events per year, including concerts, cultural events, family shows and more. Under Welts’ direction a number of technology-based initiatives were launched to enhance the fan experience at Chase Center and Thrive City, the surrounding district of Chase Center: