Warriors Unveil Limited Edition “Champion Tradition” Shoes To Commemorate Team’s Six NBA Championships

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, in collaboration with the Shoe Surgeon and Shoe Palace, unveiled limited-edition “Champion Tradition” shoes to commemorate the team’s six NBA Championships at an official launch event tonight at Shoe Palace in Oakland. The reimagined Nike Jordan 1’s were handcrafted by sneaker designer and artist The Shoe Surgeon and will be raffled off with all proceeds benefiting the Warriors Community Foundation. The raffle, hosted by StockX, will launch on Tuesday, February 26 and run through Monday, March 4.

At the launch event, Bay Area youth from a variety of Warriors Community Foundation beneficiaries were invited for an exclusive look at the Champion Tradition shoes, to take photos with the team’s six NBA Championship Trophies, and to listen to a panel of guests including Warriors Assistant General Manager and Vice President of GSW Sports Ventures Kirk Lacob; Dominic Ciambrone, also known as the Shoe Surgeon; Shoe Palace owner John Mersho; and Warriors forward Jordan Bell. Warriors center Damian Jones and forward Alfonzo McKinnie were also in attendance. For video from tonight’s event, CLICK HERE.

Key design features of the custom Championship Tradition Nike Jordan 1 shoes include: Game worn jersey layered over yellow patent leather on the side panels and front toe

Unique lacing system nspired by basketball nets and using nets from the Warriors’ practice courts during the championship seasons

“Strength in Numbers” displayed on the wing flap

Championship dates laser etched onto a custom heel pull tab

Gum sole inspired by the hardwood basketball court

Debossed and gold foiled Warriors logo on the tongue tag

For more detailed photos of the Champion Tradition shoes, CLICK HERE.

Surgeon Worldwide Inc., founded by Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone, is a full-service creative agency that specializes in lifestyle and sneaker design, customization and media services. The Shoe Surgeon is well-known for handcrafting one-of-one sneakers for athletes and celebrities alike, such as Pharrell Williams and LeBron James, and continues to push creative boundaries by partnering with notable brands such as Pizza Hut and Jack Daniels, to reimagine their iconic brand elements into luxury streetwear, impactful marketing activations and engaging branded experiences.

For more information, please visit theshoesurgeon.com, or Instagram.com/theshoesurgeon.

Shoe Palace first opened its doors in 1993. The family-owned business started as a single store in the Bay Area and has grown into a nationwide chain of locations and a website – shoepalace.com. The Mersho family business is celebrated within its industry for its exceptional selection of footwear, apparel and accessories from culture leaders like Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse. In recent years the family run and operated company has branched out to create licensed products for iconic properties/franchises like 2Pac, Hello Kitty and the blockbuster motion picture, Justice League. Shoe Palace is dedicated to producing energy within its large and passionate fan base by delivering high quality products, exclusive collaborations, exciting retail activations and a premium shopping experience.

For more information, please visit ShoePalace.com, or instagram.com/ShoePalace.

Detroit-based StockX (www.StockX.com) launched in February 2016 and is the world's first "Stock Market of Things." StockX enables the buying and selling of high-demand consumer products, including sneakers, watches, handbags and streetwear. StockX connects buyers and sellers by the same methods as the world's stock markets – using anonymity and standardization to provide real-time market pricing and complete transparency. All products are physically inspected and authenticated by StockX. The StockX platform also supplies in-depth market analysis, individual portfolio tracking, historical sales and volume metrics.