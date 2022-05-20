Gary Payton II & Andre Iguodala Injury Updates – 5/20/22

Warriors guard Gary Payton II, who suffered a fracture in the left elbow in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals vs. Memphis on May 3 and has missed the last five (5) games, is making good progress in his recovery process. He has started to do various light individual on-court activities and will be re-evaluated again in one (1) week.

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, who has missed the last eight (8) games due to a disc injury in his neck, continues to show progress during his recovery process. His daily rehabilitation consists of both physical therapy/training in the weight room and light individual on-court activities. The next update on his status will be provided when he is cleared to re-join team practice activities.