Warriors Annouce Partial-Season Ticket Plan Presale Information for 2021-22 Season

The Golden State Warriors announced today various opportunities for fans to secure tickets for the team’s upcoming 2021-22 NBA regular season home games at Chase Center. Partial-season ticket plans will go on sale on Wednesday, August 25, exclusively for members of the Dub Club before going on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 31. Partial plan ticket packages will feature marquee match-ups scheduled for the 2021-22 NBA season at Chase Center including Opening Night against the Los Angeles Clippers, the lone appearance of the Brooklyn Nets on January 29, and match-ups against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 17 and April 7.

The Dub Club is a comprehensive benefits program that replaced the Warriors Season Ticket Waitlist and offers all fans exclusive access and perks, including pre-sale opportunities for Warriors regular season and postseason games and select Chase Center events. Members of the Dub Club, which includes all members of the Warriors Season Ticket Priority Waitlist, will receive priority access to purchasing VIP tickets for select Warriors games in addition to a 10% merchandise discount at Chase Center and the Warriors Shop (both in-person and online). For more information and to join the Dub Club, fans are encouraged to call 1-888-GSW-HOOP or visit warriors.com.

Single game tickets will go on sale through exclusive presale events beginning Tuesday, September 14 before going on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 16. More information relating to the single-game ticket on-sale process will be made available closer to September 14.

Per the City and County of San Francisco Department of Public Health, all fans attending events at Chase Center must show proof of vaccination. Fans ages 12 and older who are fully vaccinated (two weeks removed from their final dose) are encouraged to download the free CLEAR app and utilize the Health Pass feature, where they can securely add their proof of vaccination in multiple ways, including scanning their SMART QR code from the California Immunization Registry, linking directly to a vaccine provider in CLEAR’s nationwide network, or by uploading their CDC-issued vaccine card. Upon arriving at Chase Center, fans will be asked to show their CLEAR Health Pass at arena entry points. Fans ages 12 and older who have a medical or religious exemption will be asked to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, administered within 72 hours of the event start time. To show proof of a negative test, fans are asked to download CLEAR via their mobile device, where they can securely link their test result to generate a Health Pass, which they will be required to show for entry into Chase Center.

Warriors.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Members and other fans, that is guaranteed by the Warriors organization. In partnership with Chase Center Founding Partner Ticketmaster, the Warriors resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.