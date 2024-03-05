Warriors’ Onsi Saleh Named to 2024 San Francisco Business Times 40 Under 40 List

Golden State Warriors Vice President, Basketball Strategy & Team Counsel Onsi Saleh has been named to the 2024 San Francisco Business Times 40 Under 40 list, it was announced today. The San Francisco Business Times 40 Under 40 list recognizes business leaders under 40 making significant contributions to their company and the Bay Area community.

Saleh assists Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy in all basketball operations matters, serving as one of the team’s strategic advisors for roster construction including trades, signings and draft strategies. As the legal lead for team matters, Saleh oversees league compliance, salary cap, collective bargaining agreement analysis, immigration, and more.

In his third season with the Warriors, Saleh previously served as Golden State’s Director of Basketball Strategy & Team Counsel (2022-23) and Basketball Strategy/Assistant team Counsel (2021-22) over his first two seasons with the organization. Prior to his time with the Warriors, he spent five years with the San Antonio Spurs in various roles, lastly as the club’s director of strategy & process/chief of staff.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Saleh graduated from the University of Alberta with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences and an after-degree in history before graduating from Tulane University Law School with a Doctor of Law (JD) in 2017. Prior to joining the Spurs organization, he served as a legal clerk for the 22nd Judicial District Court of Louisiana and an intake specialist with the Louisiana Civil Justice Center.