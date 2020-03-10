Warriors Sign Mychal Mulder to Multi-Year Contract

The Golden State Warriors have signed guard Mychal Mulder to a multi-year contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released..

Mulder, 25, averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 29.5 minutes over six games (two starts) during his initial 10-day stint with Golden State. The rookie guard hit 16 total three-pointers, including five threes in a win at Denver on March 3. He scored a career-high 18 points in a win over Philadelphia on March 7.

Prior to joining the Warriors, Mulder averaged 17.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 33.2 minutes over 39 games (34 starts) this season with the NBA G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce, hitting 45.1 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from three-point range. Unselected in the 2017 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky, Mulder spent the previous two seasons with the Windy City Bulls of the G League.