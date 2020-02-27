Warriors Sign Guard Mychal Mulder to 10-Day Contract

The Golden State Warriors have signed guard Mychal Mulder to a 10-day contract, the team announced today.

Mulder, 25, owns averages of 17.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 33.2 minutes over 39 games (34 starts) this season with the NBA G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce, hitting 45.1 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from three-point range. Unselected in the 2017 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky, Mulder spent the previous two seasons with the Windy City Bulls of the G League.

Mulder will wear #15 with the Warriors.