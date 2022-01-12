Warriors Assign Moses Moody to Santa Cruz

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Moody has appeared in 25 games (one start) for the Warriors this season, averaging 2.1 points and 1.0 rebound in 7.0 minutes per game. The rookie guard has played in seven games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, averaging 26.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.57 steals and 1.00 block in 31.9 minutes per game.