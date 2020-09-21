Warriors Minicamp Presented By Oracle NetSuite Set To Begin September 23

The Golden State Warriors will host Warriors Minicamp presented by Oracle NetSuite, a voluntary minicamp beginning Wednesday, September 23 at Chase Center and running through Tuesday, October 6. Media availability video conference information will be provided on a daily basis throughout the duration of the minicamp.

As agreed upon by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, each of the eight NBA teams that did not participate in the resumption of the 2019-20 season are allowed to engage in voluntary group workouts at their team facilities while residing in a campus-like environment under controlled conditions. The agreement includes comprehensive health and safety protocols that will govern the program for the benefit of all participating players, coaches and other team staff.

Player participation in individual and group workouts and training activities is voluntary. In addition to players under contract with the team, the Warriors were allowed to invite five players who were assigned to the team’s NBA G League affiliate in Santa Cruz during the 2019-20 season. Those players include Roger Moute a Bidias, Zach Norvell Jr., Jeremy Pargo, Jonathon Simmons and Ryan Taylor. View a complete list of eligible minicamp participants including all players under contract and the aforementioned G League players below.

The Warriors finished the 2019-20 campaign with a 15-50 record (.231) following a stretch of five consecutive NBA Finals appearances that included three NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018). Golden State owns the second overall selection in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft.