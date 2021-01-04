Warriors Promote Liz Cardenas to Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis

The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center have announced that Liz Cardenas has been promoted to Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis. In this role, Cardenas will continue to oversee all FP&A, as well as the Warriors and Chase Center procurement and strategic sourcing. Cardenas will report to Warriors Chief Financial Officer Josh Proctor, whose appointment was announced earlier today.

“Liz has been an invaluable partner to all our business leaders the past four years, and this promotion recognizes her growing contribution,” said Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts. “Her knowledge and understanding of every aspect of our business are invaluable as we plan our future.”

Cardenas joined the Warriors in 2017 and has spent the last four years acting as a key financial strategic partner for the team’s Chief Financial Officer and management team. During her tenure with the franchise, Cardenas managed the FP&A team through the final construction phases of Chase Center, and successfully orchestrated the organization’s move to San Francisco.

Prior to joining the Warriors, Cardenas spent nine years as the Vice President of Finance for TubeMogul, a Bay Area-based advertising technology company. Cardenas built the finance department from the ground up and supported the company in a successful IPO and subsequent acquisition by Adobe, where she moved into a leadership role on the FP&A team. Cardenas also spent two years as an audit associate for Deloitte & Touche.

A native of Oakland, Calif., Cardenas graduated from the University of California, Santa Cruz with a degree in business management, economics and accounting.