Warriors Name Shaun Livingston Director of Player Affairs and Engagement

The Golden State Warriors have named Shaun Livingston Director of Player Affairs and Engagement, the team announced today. He will report directly to Warriors President of Basketball Operations / General Manager Bob Myers.

In his new role, Livingston will provide player counsel and career advice while helping to guide team programs toward player needs and development. His duties will include general basketball operations matters such as scouting, intel, strategic team building and organizational structuring in addition to developing synergies across the front office, coaching staff and players.

Livingston spent five seasons with the Warriors from 2014-19, helping the franchise to five consecutive NBA Finals appearances and three NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018). He averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 17.5 minutes over 367 career regular season games with Golden State and appeared in an additional 102 postseason games, fifth-most in franchise history.

“Shaun is the epitome of class and professionalism and is everything you’d want in a teammate, both on the court and off,” said Myers. “What he helped us accomplish in his five years with the organization pales in comparison to who he is as a human being, and we can’t wait to work with him again in another capacity as a part of our basketball staff.”

See below for what Head Coach Steve Kerr said about Livingston re-joining the team in this role.

Originally selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the fourth overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, Livingston averaged 6.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 20.6 minutes in 833 regular season games over 14 NBA seasons with the Clippers, Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Bobcats, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets and the Warriors.

Livingston is just the second player in NBA history to complete a tenure of at least five seasons with a team that made an NBA Finals appearance in each of those seasons, joining Tom Heinsohn, who did so in all nine of his seasons with the Boston Celtics from 1956-65. He is one of only four players in any of the four major sports to accomplish this feat in a league’s respective championship, along with Heinsohn, Bert Olmstead of the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens (eight-straight years from 1950-57) and Johnny Mize of MLB’s New York Yankees (five-straight years from 1949-53).