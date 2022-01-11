Warriors Recall Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody from Santa Cruz

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Moses Moody have been recalled from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Moody scored a game-high 37 points, on 56.5 percent shooting from the field (13-23 FG), to go along with three rebounds, two steals and a block in 36 minutes during last night’s 132-130 victory over the Memphis Hustle. Kuminga recorded 11 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and a block in 30 minutes.

Kuminga has appeared in seven games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, averaging 17.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.29 steals in 32.0 minutes per contest. The forward has played in 28 games (two starts) for Golden State, averaging 4.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per game.

Moody has played in seven games (all starts) with Santa Cruz, averaging 26.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.57 steals and 1.00 block in 31.9 minutes per game. The guard has appeared in 24 games (one start) for the Warriors this season, averaging 2.1 points and 1.0 rebound in 7.0 minutes per game.