Warriors Assign Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to Santa Cruz

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Moses Moody have been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Kuminga has played in 14 games for Golden State this season, averaging 3.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.2 minutes per game. In two games (both starts) with Santa Cruz this season, the rookie forward is averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.50 steals in 34.5 minutes per contest.

Moody has appeared in 15 games for the Warriors this season, averaging 1.5 points in 5.9 minutes per game. He scored 17 points, to go along with five rebounds, one steal and one block in 21 minutes during a 112-110 victory over the G League Ignite, in his lone appearance in Santa Cruz this year.

The Santa Cruz Warriors’ next contest is versus the South Bay Lakers on December 3 at Kaiser Permanente Arena, tip-off is at 7 p.m.