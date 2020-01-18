Klay Thompson's Jersey Retired by Washington State
Thompson's No. 1 Becomes The Second Jersey Retired By WSU
In a ceremony held on Saturday, Klay Thompson had his jersey retired by Washington State University. His No. 1 will now hang in the rafters at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington as just the second jersey retired by the school along with Steve Puidokas.
Thompson attended WSU from 2008-2011 before declaring for the NBA Draft after his junior year. He led the his former school in scoring his junior year with 21.6 points and ended his collegiate career as WSU’s single-season scoring record-holder with 733 points.
Current and former teammates of Thompson were on hand for the ceremony, including Splash Brother Stephen Curry and Zaza Pachulia, as well as members of the Warriors front office staff.
Thompson said of his career: “I’m so grateful for where basketball has taken me. It’s taken me to China, Brazil, New Zealand, Spain, around the world. But there is nowhere like Pullman.”
“No matter what uni I put on — hopefully a Warriors one for the rest of my career — I will always be a Coug,” said Thompson.
Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!
NEXT UP: