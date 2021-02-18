Kevon Looney Injury Update – 2/17/21
Warriors center Kevon Looney, who has missed the last seven games due to a sprained left ankle suffered on February 2 vs. Boston, was re-evaluated earlier today. The re-evaluation indicated that Kevon is making good progress. He has returned to segments of practice and the hope is that he can possibly return to play during the latter stages of the team’s upcoming road trip.
