Warriors Sign Kent Bazemore

The Golden State Warriors have signed free agent guard/forward Kent Bazemore, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Bazemore, 31, returns for a second stint with Golden State, where he spent part of the first two seasons of his career from 2012-14. The 6’4” swingman split the 2019-20 campaign between the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings, averaging 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.09 steals in 24.8 minutes over 68 games (21 starts). An eight-year NBA veteran, Bazemore owns career averages of 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.02 steals in 21.2 minutes over 551 career games (278 starts) with the Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Trail Blazers and Kings. The Old Dominion product has appeared in an additional 41 career postseason games (12 starts) with the Warriors and Hawks, averaging 6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.4 minutes per game.