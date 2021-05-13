Warriors Sign Froward/Center Jordan Bell to a Two-Way Contract

The Golden State Warriors have signed forward/center Jordan Bell to a two-way contract, the team announced today.

Bell, 26, appeared in five games (one start) for the Washington Wizards this season, averaging 2.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.4 minutes per game. The 6’8" forward began his career with Golden State and was a rookie on the team’s 2017-18 NBA championship team. He owns career averages of 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 159 games (17 starts) over four seasons with the Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies and Wizards.

Originally selected by the Chicago Bulls with the 38th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, Bell was first acquired by the Warriors in a draft day trade on June 22, 2017. The Oregon alum has appeared in 32 postseason games (two starts) with Golden State, averaging 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 8.7 minutes.