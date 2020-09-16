A Letter to Eric Paschall from Villanova Men's Basketball Coach Jay Wright

Eric,

On behalf of the entire Nova Nation, I wanted to congratulate you on being named to the NBA’s All-Rookie Team. Our entire Villanova community is thrilled to see you join Wildcat legends Wali Jones (1964-65), Kerry Kittles (1996-97), Tim Thomas (1997-98) and Randy Foye (2006-07) in this very special fraternity.

As you well know, we place great emphasis on the word “attitude” here and, as a coaching staff, we are forever grateful for how you embraced that upon joining our program in 2015. You came to Villanova as an established college player after earning Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year honors at Fordham. Yet your humility and eagerness to learn helped you craft a great Villanova Basketball career.

It wasn’t always easy. In 2015-16, you were with us grinding each day in practice but unable to play in games as a transfer student. Yet what you – and another redshirt, Donte DiVincenzo – brought us every day played an important role in helping our team win the NCAA championship. Two years later, you did whatever we needed you to do as a cornerstone of our 2018 title team. Your final act of selflessness was helping to serve as a bridge from one Villanova generation to another in 2018-19.

We can’t thank you enough.

Though your success with the Warriors isn’t a surprise to those of us who were with you for four years, we’re nonetheless thrilled. When your coach, Steve Kerr, and I would talk as fellow members of the USA Basketball staff during the summer of 2019, I kept saying “you’re going to love our man E.” Your commitment, passion and dedication helped you rise to meet the challenge of transitioning to the next level and we can’t wait to see where it takes you in 2020-21 and beyond!

Love you E – we’re proud of you as an NBA All-Rookie Team member, but more proud of the man you are!

Enthusiastically,

Coach Jay Wright