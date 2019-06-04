Injury Update: Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney

Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who exited last night’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals with 7:59 remaining in the fourth quarter due to left hamstring tightness, underwent an MRI exam today in the Bay Area. The MRI indicated a mild strain of the hamstring. At this point, Thompson is listed as questionable for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Forward Kevon Looney, who did not play in the second half of last night’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals due to an upper body injury, underwent an MRI exam today in the Bay Area. The MRI indicated that Looney has suffered a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture (right side). He will be out indefinitely.