Injury Update: Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney
Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who exited last night’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals with 7:59 remaining in the fourth quarter due to left hamstring tightness, underwent an MRI exam today in the Bay Area. The MRI indicated a mild strain of the hamstring. At this point, Thompson is listed as questionable for Game 3 on Wednesday.
Forward Kevon Looney, who did not play in the second half of last night’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals due to an upper body injury, underwent an MRI exam today in the Bay Area. The MRI indicated that Looney has suffered a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture (right side). He will be out indefinitely.
Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!
NEXT UP: