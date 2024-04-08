The Warriors Community Foundation, in partnership with Salesforce and Taube Philanthropies, has announced a grant total of $566,000 to eight Bay Area non-profit organizations, equating to $70,750 each, as part of the Warriors’ Hoops 4 Kids program. Through Hoops 4 Kids, each Warriors three-pointer during the regular season, including the team’s four remaining games, yields $500 for eight non-profit organizations working locally to improve opportunities and successful outcomes for youth.
Prior to last night’s game, the Warriors Community Foundation hosted a pregame reception and check presentation to celebrate this year’s Hoops 4 Kids grants.
Warriors Hoops 4 Kids, Presented by Salesforce, Announces $566,000 to Bay Area Youth
Golden State’s 1,132 made three-pointers through last night’s game has resulted in a total grant of $566,000 to date. An exact total will be calculated following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.
"We are honored to stand alongside the Warriors Community Foundation in our shared mission to uplift and empower the vibrant communities of the Bay Area," said Salesforce Foundation Senior Vice President and CEO Becky Ferguson. "Together, we are dedicated to fostering pathways for youth to thrive academically and professionally, ensuring they have every opportunity to reach their full potential."
This year’s Hoops 4 Kids program, presented by Salesforce, supports the following organizations:
- Alive & Free – Keeps young people alive and free, unharmed by violence, and free from incarceration by providing them with opportunity and support to build positive lives for themselves and to move into contributing roles in society.
- Beats Rhymes and Life – Cultivates culturally-congruent services through the therapeutic power of Hip-Hop, inspiring youth to recognize their own capacity for healing.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco – Inspires and enables young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Oakland – Provides safe places to learn and grow, life-enhancing programs, hope and opportunity.
- DevMission – Ensures that everyone receives the necessary support to pursue tech opportunities by offering programs in hardware, coding and critical skills.
- East Oakland Youth Development Center – Develops social and leadership capacities in youth to excel in education, career and service to their communities.
- Enterprise for Youth – Empowers under-resourced San Francisco youth to reach their potential through transformative paid internship experiences supported by a community of employers, caring adults, and peers.
- Playworks Northern California – Provides play and physical activity at low-income schools, helping children connect with other kids and grow physically, emotionally and socially.
Since its inception in 2012, the Warriors Community Foundation has delivered more than $35 million in impact to support education and youth development in the Bay Area.
About the Warriors Community Foundation
The Warriors Community Foundation supports education and youth development to promote thriving students, schools and communities. The Foundation makes grants to improve educational equity in Alameda and San Francisco Counties, refurbishes public basketball courts around the Bay Area, and donates thousands of tickets each season to local schools and nonprofits. Established in 2012, the Foundation extends the team’s impact locally and continues a longstanding tradition of community involvement. It is sustained by generous contributions from Warriors owners, players, partners, and fans. To learn more, visit warriors.org.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.
About Taube Philanthropies
For over 30 years, Taube Philanthropies has been a leader in supporting diverse educational, cultural, and community organizations in the San Francisco Bay Area, Poland and Israel. Founded by Tad Taube in 1981, the organization works to ensure that free citizens have the full opportunity for advancement of their goals and dreams. Taube Philanthropies is committed to collaborative giving – enhancing charitable impact through partnerships and active engagement with individual donors, foundations and other charitable organizations. For more information, visit taubephilanthropies.org.