Warriors Hoops 4 Kids, Presented by Salesforce, Announces $566,000 to Bay Area Youth

The Warriors Community Foundation, in partnership with Salesforce and Taube Philanthropies, has announced a grant total of $566,000 to eight Bay Area non-profit organizations, equating to $70,750 each, as part of the Warriors’ Hoops 4 Kids program. Through Hoops 4 Kids, each Warriors three-pointer during the regular season, including the team’s four remaining games, yields $500 for eight non-profit organizations working locally to improve opportunities and successful outcomes for youth.

Prior to last night’s game, the Warriors Community Foundation hosted a pregame reception and check presentation to celebrate this year’s Hoops 4 Kids grants.

Golden State’s 1,132 made three-pointers through last night’s game has resulted in a total grant of $566,000 to date. An exact total will be calculated following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

"We are honored to stand alongside the Warriors Community Foundation in our shared mission to uplift and empower the vibrant communities of the Bay Area," said Salesforce Foundation Senior Vice President and CEO Becky Ferguson. "Together, we are dedicated to fostering pathways for youth to thrive academically and professionally, ensuring they have every opportunity to reach their full potential."

This year’s Hoops 4 Kids program, presented by Salesforce, supports the following organizations:

Since its inception in 2012, the Warriors Community Foundation has delivered more than $35 million in impact to support education and youth development in the Bay Area.

