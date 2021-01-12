Warriors and Chase Launch ‘Home Court Assist’ Meal Delivery Program

The Golden State Warriors and Chase have launched Home Court Assist, a six-month meal delivery program that will deliver over 12,000 hot meals to Bay Area communities in need from Chase small business client restaurants. To tip-off the program, hot meals from San Francisco-based restaurant, Kitava, were delivered yesterday to front line healthcare workers helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr surprised nurses with a video call thanking them for their service and commitment to a healthy community. For video of the meal delivery as well as the surprise video calls from Kerr, CLICK HERE.

Throughout the NBA season, the Warriors and Chase will host five additional Home Court Assist events across the Bay Area in an effort to combat food insecurity and serve those on the front lines, providing meals from local small business restaurants to non-profit organizations.

“During this difficult time, we are honored to help provide hot meals to Bay Area community members while giving small and local restaurants much-needed business,” said Warriors Vice President of Government and Community Relations Yoyo Chan. “Fighting food insecurity has been a priority for the Warriors during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we remain committed to these efforts during the pandemic and beyond.”

The launch of Home Court Assist is part of the Warriors and Chase’s ongoing commitment to the Bay Area. Recently, Chase donated $100,000 to the Alameda County Food Bank as the pandemic increased demand for meals and other services by local families impacted. Chase has also provided new market tax credit financing to the Meals on Wheels San Francisco, supporting the development of a new industrial kitchen and food distribution center that has capacity to produce up to 30,000 meals daily to the growing local elderly population.

“We’re committed to supporting our local communities and helping ensure California’s most vulnerable residents have access to the resources they need to combat the challenges they’re facing, such as food insecurity,” said Amy Wallace, Vice President, Global Philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase. “During such times of uncertainty, it’s vital now more than ever that we continue identifying ways of connecting the work we’re doing across other lines of the business with new opportunities to give back to our communities.”