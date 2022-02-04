Warriors Forward Draymond Green Selected as 2022 All-Star Reserve

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been named as a reserve in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today. Green joins teammates Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins in the annual showcase, marking the fifth time in seven seasons that the Warriors have had at least three representatives in the All-Star Game.

A message from 4x #NBAAllStar Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/s9B6zgtIkq — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 4, 2022

Green, who earns his fourth career All-Star selection, owns averages of 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.38 steals and 1.21 blocks in 29.9 minutes over 34 games (all starts) this season. On Dec. 20 vs. Sacramento, Green extended his franchise-record for most career triple-doubles with his 31st such game, posting 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a win against the Kings. The 10-year veteran has posted double-digit rebounds eight times and double-digit assists five times, recording three double-doubles.

Green has participated in three NBA All-Star Weekends with three consecutive All-Star nods from 2016-18 and took part in the Skills Challenge in 2016. In three previous All-Star Game appearances, Green has tallied averages of 3.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.00 steals in 15.7 minutes per game.

The Warriors own the NBA’s second-best record at 39-13 (.750) and have won seven consecutive games. Golden State leads the league in defensive rating (103.2).

Joining Green as reserves in the Western Conference are Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves).

The 2022 All-Star reserves were selected by the 30 NBA head coaches, who were asked to vote for seven players in their respective conferences—three frontcourt players, two guards and two additional players regardless of position. They were not permitted to vote for players from their own team.

The 71st NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. (PT) on TNT. Cleveland is hosting NBA All-Star 2022, which will celebrate the league’s 75th Anniversary Season. Cleveland last hosted NBA All-Star in 1997, when the NBA commemorated its 50th anniversary.

