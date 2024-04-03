Warriors Extend Winning Streak, Beating Red-Hot Mavericks

The Warriors extended their winning streak to five with a 104-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Tuesday. They also snapped the Mavericks' streak of 11 straight wins in games that the NBA's leading scorer, Luka Doncic, played. With the win and a Rockets loss, the Warriors moved three games ahead of Houston heading into their head-to-head matchup on Thursday.
Tuesday's game was a back-and-forth affair with 10 ties and nine lead changes. To counteract a combined 57 points from Doncic (30) and Kyrie Irving (27), the Dubs had six players in double figures, paced by Andrew Wiggins' 23 points.
Team Leaders
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Wiggins - 23
|Jackson-Davis - 10
|Curry - 7
|Paul - 14
|Podziemski - 10
|Green - 6
|Thompson - 14
|Green - 8
|Paul - 5
DAL
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Doncic - 30
|Doncic - 12
|Doncic - 11
|Irving - 27
|Gafford - 8
|Exum - 4
|Washington - 20
|Washington - 5
|Gafford - 3
THOMPSON MAKES HISTORY, SPARKS WARRIORS' RUN
The Mavericks scored the first nine points of the game before Klay Thompson broke the seal with a splash. Thompson's 3-pointer was historic, moving him past Kyle Korver for sixth on the NBA's all-time made threes list and ignited an 11-2 run that helped the Warriors tie the score.
What a shot by Klay Thompson
CURRY CHANGES THE TIDE
Stephen Curry helped shift the tide of the game in the second quarter with two 3-pointers that extended a 17-2 Warriors run and gave them their first double-digit lead of the game. Curry's first three made field goals came from behind the arc and he was the first Warrior in double figures.
The Warriors' defense also deserves tremendous credit for the second-quarter surge, holding Dallas' explosive offense scoreless for over four minutes. However, the Mavericks responded with a 13-0 spurt to tie the score at halftime.
Stephen Curry with the great assist!
WIGGINS REACHES 13,000 CAREER POINTS
Andrew Wiggins scored 12 of his team-high 23 points in the third quarter to help the Dubs regain the lead. In the quarter, Wiggins also eclipsed 13,000 career points, becoming the fourth player on the team to accomplish this feat.
Andrew Wiggins sinks it from downtown
MAKE 'EM SPLASH MOODY
Moses Moody hit a season-high-tying four 3-pointers, with his first giving him his 1,000th career point. Moody's four made threes were a team-high.
Moses Moody drills the trey
GREEN'S CLUTCH BLOCK
With less than two minutes remaining and the Warriors nursing a six-point lead, Draymond Green stopped Kyrie Irving's dribble penetration and recovered to erase center Daniel Gafford's shot at the rim. Green then turned to the crowd and celebrated his clutch defensive play.
Green finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five stocks (four steals, one block). After tallying six steals in Sunday's win over the San Antonio Spurs, Green became the first Warrior since himself in 2021 to have consecutive games with four-plus steals.
Draymond Green says no!
UP NEXT
The Warriors will head back on the road for a pivotal matchup against the Houston Rockets on Thursday.
MORE NOTABLES:
- Golden State won the team’s fifth-straight game, matching its longest winning streak of the season (done four times)… It’s the longest active-winning streak in the NBA.
- The Warriors trail the Mavericks 1-2 in the season series and play the fourth and final game in Dallas on Friday, April 5 (5:30 p.m. PDT).
- The Warriors snapped the Mavericks’ seven-game winning streak, the longest opponent-winning streak the Warriors have ended this season (prev. six-game streak, 3/6 vs. MIL).
- Golden State shot a season-high 100% from the free throw line, making all seven attempts (prev. 95%, 12/16 vs. BKN).
- The Warriors improved to 19-19 at home.
- Tonight marked the Warriors’ league-leading 44th clutch game of the season… They’re 22-22 in those games.
- Golden State improved to 21-4 on the season when holding their opponent to fewer than 110 points.
- Tonight marked the first time since 4/4/19 at LAL that the Warriors won a game in which both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson played in, and scored fewer than 15 points each.
- The Warriors’ reserves outscored the Mavericks bench 39-13, marking the 52nd time on the season their bench has outscored the opponent’s.
- Tonight marked Golden State’s 515th consecutive sellout, the longest streak in franchise history.
- Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 23 points, posting 20-plus points for the 12th time this season, including three of the last four games… Wiggins, who scored his 13,000th career point tonight, has scored in double figures in 10 of the last 13 games (14.2 ppg in that span).
- Chris Paul scored 10-or-more points for the 22nd time this season, including two of the last three games.
- Moses Moody sank a season-high tying four 3-point baskets (fifth time) and has now scored in double-figures in four consecutive games (25th such game of the season)… During the four-game span, Moody is averaging 11.5 points per game, shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 57.1 from 3-point range (8-of-14)... Moody has made four threes in two of the last three games.
- Trayce Jackson-Davis tallied his eighth game of double-figure rebounds on the season.
- Brandin Podziemski recorded his seventh game of 10-or-more rebounds.
- Tonight marked the second time this season Jackson-Davis and Podziemski grabbed double-figure rebounds in the same game (each had 10 on 3/22 vs. IND)… Prior to this season, the last time two Warriors rookies accomplished the feat in the same game came on 12/19/00 vs. MIN, when Marc Jackson and Chris Porter each recorded 10-plus rebounds.
- Draymond Green (808) passed Chris Mullin (807) for sole possession of second on the franchise’s all-time games played list (Stephen Curry – 951).
- He scored in double figures for the 19th time on the season.
- Klay Thompson (2,452 career 3-pointers) broke a tie with Kyle Korver (2,450) for sole possession of sixth on the NBA’s all-time threes list.
- Stephen Curry made three 3-pointers, increasing his league-leading mark to 332 on the season.
- Jonathan Kuminga missed his fourth-straight game due to bilateral knee tendonitis.