Warriors Extend Winning Streak, Beating Red-Hot Mavericks

The Warriors extended their winning streak to five with a 104-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Tuesday. They also snapped the Mavericks' streak of 11 straight wins in games that the NBA's leading scorer, Luka Doncic, played. With the win and a Rockets loss, the Warriors moved three games ahead of Houston heading into their head-to-head matchup on Thursday.

Tuesday's game was a back-and-forth affair with 10 ties and nine lead changes. To counteract a combined 57 points from Doncic (30) and Kyrie Irving (27), the Dubs had six players in double figures, paced by Andrew Wiggins' 23 points.

Team Leaders

GSW

Points Rebounds Assists Wiggins - 23 Jackson-Davis - 10 Curry - 7 Paul - 14 Podziemski - 10 Green - 6 Thompson - 14 Green - 8 Paul - 5

DAL

Points Rebounds Assists Doncic - 30 Doncic - 12 Doncic - 11 Irving - 27 Gafford - 8 Exum - 4 Washington - 20 Washington - 5 Gafford - 3

THOMPSON MAKES HISTORY, SPARKS WARRIORS' RUN

The Mavericks scored the first nine points of the game before Klay Thompson broke the seal with a splash. Thompson's 3-pointer was historic, moving him past Kyle Korver for sixth on the NBA's all-time made threes list and ignited an 11-2 run that helped the Warriors tie the score.

CURRY CHANGES THE TIDE

Stephen Curry helped shift the tide of the game in the second quarter with two 3-pointers that extended a 17-2 Warriors run and gave them their first double-digit lead of the game. Curry's first three made field goals came from behind the arc and he was the first Warrior in double figures.

The Warriors' defense also deserves tremendous credit for the second-quarter surge, holding Dallas' explosive offense scoreless for over four minutes. However, the Mavericks responded with a 13-0 spurt to tie the score at halftime.

WIGGINS REACHES 13,000 CAREER POINTS

Andrew Wiggins scored 12 of his team-high 23 points in the third quarter to help the Dubs regain the lead. In the quarter, Wiggins also eclipsed 13,000 career points, becoming the fourth player on the team to accomplish this feat.

MAKE 'EM SPLASH MOODY

Moses Moody hit a season-high-tying four 3-pointers, with his first giving him his 1,000th career point. Moody's four made threes were a team-high.

GREEN'S CLUTCH BLOCK

With less than two minutes remaining and the Warriors nursing a six-point lead, Draymond Green stopped Kyrie Irving's dribble penetration and recovered to erase center Daniel Gafford's shot at the rim. Green then turned to the crowd and celebrated his clutch defensive play.

Green finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five stocks (four steals, one block). After tallying six steals in Sunday's win over the San Antonio Spurs, Green became the first Warrior since himself in 2021 to have consecutive games with four-plus steals.

UP NEXT

The Warriors will head back on the road for a pivotal matchup against the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

MORE NOTABLES: