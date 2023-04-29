WIN OR GO HOME

With the Warriors vs. Kings series knotted 3-3, Game 7 on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. will determine which team advances to the Western Conference Semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers. The home team won the first four games in this series, but the road team responded by winning the last two. The Warriors will attempt to win the third consecutive road game in this series and advance. If the Warriors advance, they will host Game 1 vs. the Lakers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. However, if they lose Game 7, the Dubs will be eliminated from the playoffs.

Klay Thompson is confident in the team's ability to bounce back and win Game 7.

LAST TIME OUT

Despite 29 points from Stephen Curry, including 11 of the Warriors' first 12 points in the fourth quarter, the Warriors lost Game 6 vs. the Kings 118-99 at Chase Center on Friday. Friday's game marked the Warriors' lowest-scoring performance in the series as they shot just 37.6 percent from the field (32-85) and 10-32 from 3-point range. Malik Monk paced the Kings with 28 points off the bench and leads all bench scorers in these playoffs with 119 points. After Klay Thompson coined Game 5 "probably the best win of the year," Thompson referred to Game 6 as "the worst loss of the season." The Warriors' 19-point loss in Game 6 is their largest home loss with a chance to clinch a playoff series in franchise history. » Full Game Recap

Game 6 Highlights: Warriors 99 - Kings 118 | 4/28/23

SERIES AT A GLANCE

GSW SAC 3-3 3-3 PTS: 115.2 (8th) PTS: 116.0 (5th) REB: 45.0 (6th) REB: 47.5 (3rd) AST: 27.3 (2nd) AST: 22.2 (12th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney

SAC: De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis



INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Patrick Baldwin Jr (left toe; soreness), Andre Iguodala (left wrist; surgery) and Ryan Rollins (right foot; surgery) are out. Team Notes

SAC: Matthew Dellavedova (right index finger; surgery) is out. Team Notes

SMALL-BALL LINEUP AFFECTED DUBS

The Kings deployed a small ball lineup for the first time in this series, playing Trey Lyles significant minutes at the center position. Lyles is a 6'9 forward that allowed the Kings to space the floor and have five players on the court capable of making a 3-point shot. Lyles shot 36.3 percent from behind the arc during the regular season and forced the Dubs to guard him on the perimeter rather than sagging into the paint as they did against Sacramento's other bigs, Domantas Sabonis and Alex Len. One play that highlighted this extra spacing was in the second quarter when Lyles hit Kevon Looney with a 'show-and-go' move, pump-faking the 3-point attempt and driving to the basket to convert a layup. Looney did believe the Warriors were affected by the Kings small-ball lineup, saying:

Postgame Warriors Talk: Kevon Looney - 4/28/23

"I think it affected it (the game) some just because it was kind of a new lineup that we haven't seen this series, and kind of had to make some adjustments how we were going to guard it and guard the pick-and-roll and different things like that. We had been playing a certain way the whole series. It took some adjustments to finally get used to. Something we have to watch film and see how we can execute better against but I think we can make the adjustment."

SERIES LEADERS

GSW SAC PTS: Curry (31.0) PTS: Fox (29.3) REB: Looney (14.2) REB: Sabonis (11.5) AST: D. Green (8.0) AST: Fox (8.0)

SACRAMENTO SCOUTING REPORT

With their season on the line, the Kings responded with what De'Aaron Fox called "probably the best game we've played all year." Fox has scored at least 20 points in the first six playoff games of his career, tying NBA Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson for the longest streak in Kings franchise history. Fox understands the magnitude of hosting a Game 7 in Sacramento, saying:

"It's going to be rocking. We've had loud games this year. Coming out for Game 1, I think our guys were amazed at what was going on. But going back there for a Game 7, I feel like, like I said before, everybody doesn't get to experience a Game 7, but not a lot of people get to experience a Game 7 in Sacramento."