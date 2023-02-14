Game Preview: Warriors at Clippers - 2/14/23

The Warriors (29-28) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (31-28) on Tuesday in their final game before the All-Star break. This will be the Dubs’ second of four head-to-head meetings with the Clippers this season, and the Warriors picked up a 124-107 home victory on November 23rd. Andrew Wiggins led the way with 31 points in that game, with the Warriors leading by as many as 29.

The Warriors and Clippers were projected to be at the top of the Western Conference standings this season. Instead, they both have had a bumpy road for various factors, but find themselves in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. The Clippers are tied for fifth place in the West, while the Warriors are just a game behind them, but in ninth place in the tightly packed conference. Both teams are nearly breaking even on a per-game basis, statistically. The Clippers score 111 points per game and allow 111 points per game. The Dubs score 118.2 points per game and allow 118.1. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have played together in 32 of 56 games for the Warriors, while Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have only been on the court together for 26 of 59 games.

Warriors at Clippers

Tuesday, February 14 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT

Five different Warriors players made at least three 3-pointers as the Dubs picked up a 135-126 win over the Wizards on Monday night at Chase Center. The Warriors survived a hot start from the Wizards and took control of the game in the second and third quarters, outscoring Washington 78-54 over that stretch. The Warriors led by as many as 20 points late in the third quarter, and key 3-pointers from Klay Thompson and Donte DiVincenzo helped fend off a late Wizards comeback attempt. Andrew Wiggins led the way with 29 points, Thompson had 27 and DiVincenzo made five 3-pointers off the bench to finish with 17 points. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Washington Wizards

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW LAC 29-28 31-28 9th in West T-5th in West PTS: 118.5 (2nd) PTS: 111.0 (27th) REB: 43.8 (13th) REB: 43.6 (15th) AST: 29.9 (1st) AST: 22.6 (27th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

LAC: Terrance Mann, Brandon Boston Jr, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left superior tib/fib sprain), Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness), Gary Payton II (right adductor soreness) and Ryan Rollins (right foot surgery) are out. Team Notes

LAC: TBD. Team Notes

TUESDAY CAN BE THE DAY FOR KLAY

Since Klay Thompson returned to game action last January, he has yet to play in both games of a back-to-back. But that could change on Tuesday, with the Warriors making the short trip to Los Angeles in what will be the team’s final game before the All-Star break. There will be eight full days between Tuesday’s game and the next Warriors’ matchup, which will be another trip to L.A., this time facing the Lakers on Feb. 23.

“Huge milestone, even more fun to do it in front of family,” Thompson said after Monday’s win. “I spent so many great moments in that building (Crypto.com Arena) with my dad, and my brothers, and my mother, so I’m just excited to get down there and play in front of them. It’s really a dream.”

In January, Thompson came through with the highest scoring month of his career (27.0 points per game). And while he’s been a little inconsistent through his first six games of February, he is still only one week removed from a 42-point game vs. Oklahoma City and he’ll be coming off a 27-point game that saw him make six of his eight shot attempts inside the 3-point line, including perhaps his best dunk of the season.

Klay puts Porzingis on a Poster

NEW FACES

The Clippers acquired Bones Hyland, Eric Gordon and Mason Plumlee at the trade deadline. Hyland is a shot-creating guard who the Warriors met in the first round of the 2022 playoffs as a member of the Denver Nuggets. The second-year guard has a lot of potential and was seeking a more prominent role than he received in Denver. Eric Gordon should also be a familiar postseason foe as a high-volume shooter from the Houston Rockets. Finally, Mason Plumlee provides the Clippers with a steady backup big man, averaging 12.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in 56 games for Charlotte this season.

TEAM LEADERS

GSW LAC PTS: Curry (29.4) PTS: George (23.3) REB: Looney (8.7) REB: Zubac (10.2) AST: D. Green (6.9) AST: George (5.2)

L.A. CLIPPERS SCOUTING REPORT

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are one of three prominent duos that joined forces in the 2019 offseason. Unfortunately, getting this duo to stay on the floor together has been extremely difficult. Leonard and George have shared the court in 106 of 305 possible games over four seasons, but they do have a 76-30 record when both stars play.

The Clippers' offense has struggled this season, as they are a bottom-10 team in offensive rating (23rd), scoring (28th) and assists (25th). However, they are a top-six 3-point shooting team, shooting 37.7 percent from deep.