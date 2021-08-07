Warriors Trade Eric Paschall to Utah

The Golden State Warriors have traded forward Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz in exchange for a protected 2026 second round draft pick (via Memphis).

Paschall, 24, appeared in 40 games (two starts) during the 2020-21 season, averaging 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.4 minutes per game. Originally selected by Golden State with the 41st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Paschall has appeared in 100 games (28 starts) over his two seasons with the Warriors, posting career averages of 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.5 minutes per game. The Villanova product earned NBA All-Rookie First Team honors in 2019-20.