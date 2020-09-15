Warriors Forward Eric Paschall Named to NBA All-Rookie First Team

Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall has been named to the 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie First Team, the NBA announced today.

Paschall, 23, averaged 14.0 points on 49.7% shooting from the field, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 60 games during his rookie season in 2019-20. In 26 games as a starter he averaged 17.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in 32.7 minutes per game.

Drafted by Golden State with the 41st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Villanova product is the first Warriors rookie since Harrison Barnes (2012-13, First Team) to be named to the All-Rookie Team. Paschall is the latest draft selection by the Warriors to garner All-Rookie honors, passing Marc Jackson, who was selected 38th overall in 2000.

Prior to the NBA hiatus in March, he was the only rookie to rank among the top-5 in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage. Additionally, he was one of only four rookies to have multiple 30-point games and his four double-doubles were tied for third-most amongst rookies before March 11.

He was selected to play in the 2020 Rising Stars game as part of NBA All-Star Weekend and scored a team-high 23 points in Team USA’s 151-131 victory over Team World.