Draymond Green Injury Update – 2/1/22
Green has missed the team's last 12 games
Warriors forward Draymond Green, who has been sidelined for the last 12 games due to a lower back/disc injury, was recently re-examined. The examination indicated that Green is making steps in a positive direction and the injury is improving. He will be re-evaluated again prior to the All-Star break.
