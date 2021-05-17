Stephen Curry Named Western Conference Player of the Month

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for May, the NBA announced today.

Curry, who was previously named the Western Conference Player of the Month for April, is the first Warrior ever to win the award in back-to-back months. He has won the award nine times during his career and it represents the 13th time a Warrior has garnered the monthly recognition.

During the month, Curry averaged an NBA-high 36.8 points to go along with 5.6 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.38 steals and 34.6 minutes in eight games (all starts). He helped lead the Warriors to an NBA-best 8-1 (.889) record, including a season-high six-game winning streak from May 6-16, tied for the longest to end a season in franchise history (1950-51 Philadelphia Warriors). Curry scored at least 30 points in seven of his eight games during the month, including 40-or-more points three times, the most of any player in May.

Curry finished the season as the NBA’s scoring leader for the second time in his career, averaging 32.0 points on 48.2 percent from the field, 42.1 percent from three-point range and 91.6 percent from the line, adding 5.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.22 steals in 34.2 minutes over 63 games. At 33 years old, Curry is the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan averaged 28.7 points per game in 1997-98 at the age of 35.

Washington’s Russell Westbrook earned Player of the Month honors in the Eastern Conference.