Stephen Curry Competes on the Green for a Good Cause

Stephen Curry recently arrived at the Edgewood Tahoe golf course in South Lake Tahoe to participate in the 2020 American Century Championship golf tournament, marking his eighth appearance in the annual event. The three-day tournament will feature three rounds and will be the first time Curry will compete in any sport since the NBA season's suspension in March, which is a while for the naturally competitive All-Star.

The tournament, which teed off Friday afternoon, included some of the biggest names in sports including Charles Barkley, Chauncey Billups, and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. In the first round pairings, Stephen Curry was joined by his father Dell Curry and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The premiere celebrity pro-am golf tournament will take place through the weekend, with the event’s prize money to be donated to the Equal Justice Initiative and organizations supporting COVID-19 relief efforts.

In typical Curry fashion, the three-time NBA champion started the weekend with some fun, throwing jabs with professional boxer Canelo Álvarez during a practice round on Thursday.

In Friday’s first round, the Warriors’ guard finished four over par, placing at 14th, just three points behind his father Dell, who was in 8th. With the words ‘Say Her Name’ inscribed on his shoes, Stephen Curry also took this moment to honor the late Breonna Taylor and shed light on racial injustice and importance of creating meaningful change.

Steph talks about why he’s honoring Breonna Taylor on his golf shoes pic.twitter.com/XGKcuRapHO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 10, 2020

Curry continued to support the Black Lives Matter movement through the weekend, wearing a pair of shoes on Saturday dedicated to the four Black athletes who broke down racial barriers in the game of golf.

A first look at Steph's kicks before he tees off today, which pay homage to those who broke down racial barriers in the game of golf.



Charlie Sifford

Lee Elder

Calvin Peete

Althea Gibson#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/FdfR1Fxexv — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 11, 2020

While in Tahoe, the two-time MVP spoke to SportsCenter to share his thoughts on the NBA’s restart from outside Orlando and his excitement for the return of basketball. Curry also addressed the importance of athletes speaking out and using their platforms to impact change, stating, “Sports…that’s the ultimate stage to talk about things that you’re passionate about and continue to raise awareness to the conversation that needs to happen now in terms of changing our country and the temperature of the racial injustices that are happening and have been happening for a long time.”

Curry, who finished seventh at the event last year is determined to compete, and for a good cause, over the weekend. Watch the American Century Championship on NBC and the NBC Sports App.