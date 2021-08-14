Warriors Sign Chris Chiozza To Two-Way Contract

The Golden State Warriors have signed free agent guard Chris Chiozza (chee-OH-zah) to a Two-Way contract, the team announced today.

Chiozza, 25, appeared in 22 games (one start) last season with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 4.0 points, 3.0 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per game. A three-year NBA veteran, Chiozza owns career averages of 4.1 points, 2.7 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 11.7 minutes over 57 games (three starts) with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Nets. The Memphis native also spent parts of two seasons (2018-20) with the Capital City Go-Go, Rio Grande Valley Vipers and Long Island Nets of the G League, averaging 12.9 points, 7.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.97 steals in 32.8 minutes per game over 67 games (65 starts). Chiozza enjoyed a four-year collegiate career at the University of Florida becoming the school’s all-time leader in assists (571). He went unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two players on Two-Way contracts at any given time throughout the season in addition to the 15-man regular season roster. Beginning in the 2020-21 season, a player under a Two-Way contract will be permitted to be on the NBA team’s active list for no more than 50 games during the regular season, with no limit on practices, workouts or other activities with the NBA team. Only players with three or fewer years of NBA service are able to sign Two-Way Contracts, which can be for either one or two seasons. The Warriors’ Two-Way players will have the ability to spend time with both Golden State and the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz..