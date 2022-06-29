Warriors Announce 2022 California Classic Summer League Roster, Presented by Oracle

The Golden State Warriors announced the team’s 2022 California Classic Summer League roster, presented by Oracle. The Warriors California Classic entry will be led by Head Coach Seth Cooper.

Golden State’s California Classic Summer League roster is highlighted by current Warriors and 2020 draft pick, James Wiseman (2nd overall), along with 2021 draft picks Jonathan Kuminga (7th) and Moses Moody (14th), 2022 draft picks Patrick Baldwin Jr. (28th), Ryan Rollins (44th) and Gui Santos (55th) and 2020 draft pick Justinian Jessup (51st). The roster also includes guard Quinndary Weatherspoon in addition to Kaleb Ledoux and Selom Mawugbe, who spent last season with Santa Cruz.

The Warriors will compete in the California Classic for a fourth time and will be joined once again by the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings. The event will be held at Chase Center in San Francisco for the first time and will feature double-header matchups on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3. All Warriors California Classic games can be seen on NBATV and heard on the Warriors app and Warriors.com.

Single-day passes start at $35 in the lower level and include admission to both games. Before each game, attendees can take part in multiple fan-friendly activities in Chase Center’s outdoor space, Thrive City, which includes an outdoor basketball court, classic low riders, kid zone and live performances. For more information, fans are encouraged to call 1-888-GSW-HOOP or visit chasecenter.com.

For the Warriors’ California Classic Summer League roster as of Wednesday, June 29, see below:

WARRIORS 2022 SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

California Classic (Chase Center)

NO. PLAYER POS HT WT DOB PRIOR TO NBA/FROM YEARS 18 Yudai Baba G 6-5 198 11/7/95 Alvark Tokyo/Melbourne United/Japan R 7 Patrick Baldwin Jr. G/F 6-9 220 11/18/02 Wisconsin-Milwaukee/USA R 31 Gabriel Chachashvili C 6-10 220 12/8/99 Hapoel Galil Elyon (Israel)/Israel R 6 Jacob Gilyard G 5-9 160 7/14/98 Richmond/USA R 44 Ryan Hawkins* F 6-7 222 5/12/97 Creighton/USA R 10 Justinian Jessup G 6-7 202 5/23/98 Boise State/Illawarra Hawks (Australia)/USA R 00 Jonathan Kuminga F 6-8 210 10/6/02 G League Ignite/Golden State Warriors/Dem. Republic of Congo 1 28 Kalob Ledoux G 6-4 190 9/16/97 Louisiana Tech/Santa Cruz Warriors (G League)/USA R 21 Selom Mawugbe C 6-10 230 7/20/98 Azusa Pacific/Santa Cruz Warriors (G League)/USA R 4 Moses Moody G 6-6 205 5/31/02 Arkansas/Golden State Warriors/USA 1 26 Alex Morales F 6-6 180 11/21/97 Wagner/USA R 41 JD Notae G 6-2 195 10/27/98 Arkansas/USA R 25 Lester Quiñones G 6-5 205 11/16/00 Memphis/USA R 2 Ryan Rollins G 6-4 180 7/3/02 Toledo/USA R 15 Gui Santos F 6-8 209 6/22/02 Minas (Brazil)/Brazil R 45 Dustin Sleva* F 6-8 224 9/23/95 Shippensburg/Betclic Elite (Paris)/USA R 12 Quinndary Weatherspoon G 6-3 207 9/10/96 Mississippi State/Golden State Warriors/USA 3 27 Payton Willis G 6-4 200 1/31/98 Minnesota/USA R 33 James Wiseman C 7-0 258 3/31/01 Memphis/Golden State Warriors/USA 2

*denotes only playing in California Classic (Chase Center)

California Classic Head Coach: Seth Cooper

Golden State will also participate in the NBA2K23 Summer League 2022, which will take place July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. An updated roster and practice schedule will be released prior to the NBA2K23 Summer League 2022.