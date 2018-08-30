Bob Myers and Steve Kerr Statements On David West

Warriors President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Bob Myers and Head Coach Steve Kerr have released the following statements on David West, who announced his retirement this morning:

BOB MYERS

“There should be a picture in the dictionary of David under ‘pro’s pro’. He’s one of the most decent people I’ve ever met. His depth of character is unmatched. We are all better for having spent the last two years with him. There is no doubt the best is ahead of him.”

STEVE KERR

“David was a consummate professional throughout his entire career and was a huge presence in our locker room the last two years. The respect that he commanded was palpable every single day he walked in the door and the leadership that he provided to our team was critical to our success. He had the unique ability to connect with both the veteran and young players and the mentoring he provided our younger group was invaluable. The consistency that he displayed at a high level on the court for 15 years was amazing and a testament to his hard work and dedication. He is a true champion in every sense of the word.”

DAVID WEST CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

G15-year NBA career with the New Orleans Hornets (2003-11), Indiana Pacers (2011-15), San Antonio Spurs (2015-16) & Golden State Warriors (2016-18)

Two-time NBA champion (2017 and 2018)

Two-time NBA All-Star (2008 and 2009)

One of 129 players in NBA history to appear in at least 1,000 regular-season games (1,034)

Posted career averages of 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists

Averaged double figures in scoring in 10-straight seasons (2005-06 to 2014-15), including back-to-back campaigns in which he averaged more than 20 points per game (20.6 in 2007-08 and 21.0 in 2008-09)

Tallied 173 career double-doubles, and one triple-double on Jan. 12, 2013 vs. Charlotte

For video of David West following the Warriors’ 2017 NBA championship, CLICK HERE.