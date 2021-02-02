Warriors Tip Off Celebrations for Black History Month Presented by Chase

The Golden State Warriors, in conjunction with the organization’s Beyond28 campaign, presented by Chase, will tip-off Black History Month today with a variety of activations and virtual events that will expand past this calendar month. Throughout the month of February and beyond, the Warriors will continue to recognize, honor and celebrate Black History through community activations and video content series. Beyond28 is founded on the premise that Black History and Culture is something that should be honored year-round, not just contained in the month of February, which is typically only 28 days.

This morning, the Golden State and Santa Cruz Warriors hosted an Anti-Racism Webinar for middle and high school students and teachers from Oakland and San Francisco Unified School Districts and Santa Cruz City Schools. Shaun Livingston, Warriors Director, Player Affairs and Engagement joined WNBA player Natasha Cloud and Chase Executive Director for Business Development for Advancing Black Pathways Debra Langford for a candid conversation focused on race, bias and privilege.

In alignment with the NBA’s Black History Month initiative, this year’s celebrations are part of week-long themes: Teaching and Learning from our Past, Celebrating Black Culture and Black Business, The Movement for Racial Justice, and Investing in Black Futures. Below are some of the Warriors’ upcoming Black History Month activations:

Learning Without Limits presented by ABD – On February 3, 60 students from KIPP Academy will learn how to make a positive impact on their communities and become upstanders in society against racism and prejudice.

Home Court Assist presented by Chase – Throughout the month of February, the Warriors and Chase will host two meal delivery events (February 8 and 25) focused on supporting Black-owned Chase small business client restaurants by delivering over 4,000 hot meals to Black and Brown communities throughout the Bay Area.

Black Alliance Network HBCU Sports Leadership Summit – The Warriors’ Employee Resource Group, Black Alliance Network, will host a three-part series (February 10, 18 and 25) for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities about careers in the sports industry.

Marcus Books Pop-Up Shop at Thrive City – On February 21, the Warriors and Chase will partner with Oakland-based Chase small business client Marcus Books, the oldest Black-owned bookstore in the country, to host a pop-up shop at Thrive City, the community gathering space surrounding Chase Center.

Swishes for Dishes Pop-Up Pantry at Thrive City – On February 22, the Warriors, Kaiser Permanente, The Athletes Corner and the SF-Marin Food Bank will host a pop-up food pantry at Thrive City serving Black and Brown communities in San Francisco who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local Warriors Career Summit presented by PG&E – To tip off this year’s Local Warriors programming, community leaders and students from diverse Bay Area nonprofits will take part in career development workshops focused on STEM education and workforce development on February 22.

Have a Voice in the Movement presented by Chase – On February 26, the Warriors and Chase will host a panel to provide the audience strategies on how to use their voice and platform within their community network for change.

Basketball Decoded presented by Hewlett Packard Enterprise – On February 27, high school students from around the Bay Area will be invited to participate in workshops introducing a variety of Bay Area tech-based programs, including TEAM Inc., StreetCode Academy and The Hidden Genius Project.

Financial Gameplan presented by Chase – During the last week of February, the Warriors and Chase will host tipoff events for Financial Gameplan, a four-month program that will educate Bay Area teens on the importance and history of Black and Brown financial wellness.