Back-To-Back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors To Host Oklahoma City Thunder On Opening Night Presented By Rakuten

The National Basketball Association announced today that the back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors’ 2018-19 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will tip off at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, October 16. Prior to the game, which begins at 7:30 p.m. (PDT) on TNT, the Warriors will receive their 2017-18 NBA Championship rings and raise their sixth championship banner at Oracle Arena. Opening Night, presented by Rakuten, marks the fourth straight season the Warriors will open at home and the 15th time in the last 17 seasons.

Additionally, as part of Opening Week, the Warriors will play a nationally televised game on Friday, October 19 at Utah, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. (PDT) on ESPN, the first road contest of the season.

The NBA also announced that the Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day at 5:00 p.m. (PST) on ABC and will visit the Lakers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 21 at 7:30 p.m. (PST) on TNT. For the sixth consecutive season, the Warriors will appear on both of the NBA’s premier dates. Golden State owns an all-time record of 12-15 on Christmas Day and a 17-9 mark on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In 2017-18, the Warriors clinched their fourth-straight Pacific Division title, a first in franchise history, after tallying a record of 58-24 (.707). Golden State became just the fifth franchise in NBA history to win 58-plus games in four straight seasons, joining the 76ers, Bucks, Celtics and Lakers as the only teams to accomplish the feat. The Warriors went 16-5 in the playoffs, sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals to earn the team’s third championship in four seasons.

The complete 2018-19 regular-season schedule will be announced on Friday, August 10.

