Warriors’ Amanda Chin Named to Sports Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 List

Golden State Warriors Senior Vice President, Marketing Amanda Chin has been named to Sports Business Journal’s 2024 Forty Under 40 list, it was announced today. Sports Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 list is an annual celebration of the best young talent in sports business.

Chin, in her ninth season with the Warriors, leads the organization’s marketing operations, social media, creative services and game entertainment teams. She oversees Golden State’s marketing strategy and integrated brand campaigns.

During her tenure, the franchise has established itself as a global brand, popularizing campaigns such as Strength In Numbers, elevating and establishing Chase Center as a top entertainment destination, and becoming the most-followed North American sports team while leading the NBA in cumulative engagements across all social media platforms.

Under Chin’s guidance during the 2022-23 NBA season, the Warriors earned two Northern California EMMY Awards, while being nominated for four additional honors. Additionally, the team won 21 TELLY Awards, including four gold, 12 silver, and four bronze, across 11 categories, showcasing the team’s work across video, television, production, advertising and publishing.

Chin has led the development of all the Warriors on-court identity, creating unique storytelling opportunities through Nike’s City Edition platform including for the franchises 75th anniversary celebration, a campaign paying homage to Oakland and, more recently, a women’s empowerment-themed campaign in collaboration with local artist Hueman. Furthermore, Chin has led the development of the forthcoming WNBA Golden State team identity including name, logo and colors.

The development of the Chase Center Art Collection, a year-long celebration of black culture through the Beyond28 platform, and a collaboration with Jason of Beverly Hills to design the Warriors’ 2022 Championship ring are among Chin’s additional capstone achievements during her tenure with the team.

Chin previously served as Warriors Vice President, Marketing (2019-2022) and Senior Director, Marketing (2015-19) after spending three seasons (2012-15) with the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) marketing office, where she led the development of iconic ads such as “Jingle Hoops”, “The Anderson’s Tickets” and “Roll Call.” Prior to her time at the NBA, Chin worked at New York-based advertising agencies Wieden + Kennedy and Young & Rubicam, working on global brands such as Target and Cambell’s Soup Company.