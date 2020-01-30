Alec Burks Changes Jersey Number “Out of Respect” for the Late Kobe Bryant

In the days following the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, players across the league have decided to honor the NBA legend by changing their jersey numbers.

Warriors wing Alec Burks, who began the season wearing No. 8, has switched his jersey number to No. 20, and that change is expected to debut this evening in Boston.

When asked by media why he would no longer be wearing No. 8 for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, Burks thoughtfully stated, “Just out of respect…out of respect for him and his family.” The eight-year NBA veteran continued, “You couldn’t help but notice his game…He’s a great player. Our generation’s (Michael) Jordan, I could see that.”