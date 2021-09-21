Warriors Announce 2021-22 Television and Radio Broadcast Schedules

For the 13th straight season, every regular season Golden State Warriors game will be available on television and radio, the team announced today.

NBC Sports Bay Area, the exclusive television home for Warriors games in Northern California, will broadcast a total of 70 regular season contests during the 2021-22 campaign. Additionally, the network will televise each of the team’s three preseason home games at Chase Center, beginning with the Wednesday, October 6 contest against the Denver Nuggets. NBC Sports Bay Area’s regular season coverage tips off on Sunday, October 24, when the Warriors travel to Sacramento to face the Kings.

For the 25th consecutive season, multi-time Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Bob Fitzgerald will serve as the television voice of the Warriors. Fitzgerald will once again be joined by analyst and former Warrior Kelenna Azubuike. NBC Sports Bay Area provides extensive gameday coverage with one-hour Warriors Pregame Live and Warriors Postgame Live; season-long, comprehensive Warriors and NBA news, analysis and insider reports on Dubs Talk and in-depth 24/7 online coverage via the MyTeams by NBC Sports mobile app and NBCSportsBayArea.com

For the sixth consecutive season, 95.7 The Game will serve as the flagship radio station for Warriors basketball, broadcasting all preseason and regular season games. Tim Roye, who is entering his 27th season as the radio voice of the Warriors, will once again handle play-by-play duties. Warriors analyst Jim Barnett will return to the Warriors broadcast team for his 37th season, joining Roye on radio for road games with former Warrior Tom Tolbert serving as analyst for home games. Programming on 95.7 The Game will once again include an additional 60 minutes of network coverage to each of the existing 30-minute pre- and post-game programs as well as heightened in-season daily Warriors coverage featuring both Warriors and NBA-themed shows. Warriors Roundtable will air weekly, Wednesday nights, on 95.7 The Game at 6 p.m. hosted by Roye.

The Warriors are scheduled to make 29 national television appearances, with six games on ABC, 12 games on TNT and 11 contests on ESPN. The Warriors are currently scheduled to have an additional 12 games air on NBA TV, the league’s 24-hour cable network. On the radio dial, the Warriors will make five appearances on ESPN Radio.

In addition to the flagship station (95.7 The Game), all games can be heard on the Warriors Radio Network’s 10 affiliate stations (below). All games can be streamed on the Warriors app; the Audacy app; NBA.com and the NBA app; SiriusXM and the SiriusXM app.

Warriors’ 2021-22 Radio Affiliates

San Francisco: KGMZ 95.7 FM

Chico: KPAY 93.9M

Eureka: KWSW 980 AM

Honolulu: KKEA 1420 AM

Mendocino County: KUNK 92.7 FM/96.7 FM

Modesto : KESP 970 AM

Monterey: KRKC 1490 AM/104.9 FM

Redding: KNRO 1400 AM/103.9 FM

San Luis Obispo: KKKJL 1400 AM/106.5 FM

Santa Cruz: KION 1460 AM/101.1 FM

Santa Rosa: KSRO 1350 AM/103.5 FM

