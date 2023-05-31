Warriors to Participate in California Classic Summer League

The Golden State Warriors will participate in the 5th Annual California Classic Summer League at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, it was announced today. Beginning on July 3, six teams – Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Warriors – will play a total of six games featuring rookies selected in the 2023 NBA Draft and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters.

The Warriors will face the Sacramento Kings on July 3 at 7 p.m. (PDT) and the Charlotte Hornets on July 5 at 3 p.m. (PDT). The Warriors hosted the event last summer at Chase Center and have participated in the event each season since its inception in 2018. Two-day passes to the California Classic will be available to the public on Monday, June 5 at Kings.com/CAClassic.

Warriors California Classic Schedule

Date Time (PDT) Opponent Monday, July 3 7 p.m. Sacramento Kings Wednesday, July 5 3 p.m. Charlotte Hornets