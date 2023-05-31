featured-image
Warriors to Participate in California Classic Summer League

Golden State Will Play Two Games At Golden 1 Center On July 3 And July 5

May 31, 202312:19 PM PDT

The Golden State Warriors will participate in the 5th Annual California Classic Summer League at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, it was announced today. Beginning on July 3, six teams – Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Warriors – will play a total of six games featuring rookies selected in the 2023 NBA Draft and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters.

The Warriors will face the Sacramento Kings on July 3 at 7 p.m. (PDT) and the Charlotte Hornets on July 5 at 3 p.m. (PDT). The Warriors hosted the event last summer at Chase Center and have participated in the event each season since its inception in 2018. Two-day passes to the California Classic will be available to the public on Monday, June 5 at Kings.com/CAClassic.

Warriors California Classic Schedule 
DateTime (PDT)Opponent
Monday, July 37 p.m.Sacramento Kings
Wednesday, July 53 p.m.Charlotte Hornets

Golden State will also play in the NBA2K 24 Summer League, which will take place July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Team roster and coaching staff for both competitions will be announced at a later date.

