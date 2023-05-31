Warriors to Participate in California Classic Summer League

The Golden State Warriors will participate in the 5th Annual California Classic Summer League at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, it was announced today. Beginning on July 3, six teams – Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Warriors – will play a total of six games featuring rookies selected in the 2023 NBA Draft and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters.
The Warriors will face the Sacramento Kings on July 3 at 7 p.m. (PDT) and the Charlotte Hornets on July 5 at 3 p.m. (PDT). The Warriors hosted the event last summer at Chase Center and have participated in the event each season since its inception in 2018. Two-day passes to the California Classic will be available to the public on Monday, June 5 at Kings.com/CAClassic.
Warriors California Classic Schedule
|Date
|Time (PDT)
|Opponent
|Monday, July 3
|7 p.m.
|Sacramento Kings
|Wednesday, July 5
|3 p.m.
|Charlotte Hornets
Golden State will also play in the NBA2K 24 Summer League, which will take place July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Team roster and coaching staff for both competitions will be announced at a later date.