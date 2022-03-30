Warriors Announce 2022 NBA Playoffs Exclusive Ticket Presale Information and General Public On-Sale Date

The Golden State Warriors announced today that single game tickets for the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will go on sale this week with exclusive presale events before becoming available to the general public on Wednesday, April 6 at 2:00 p.m. The NBA Playoffs will begin on either April 16 or April 17 with the full 2022 NBA Playoffs schedule, including opponent, dates and times, announced at a later date. The Warriors won three NBA championships in a span of four seasons (2015, 2017, 2018) and earned five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals (2015-19).

The first presale event begins on Tuesday, April 5, at 10:00 a.m., exclusively for the team’s season ticket members. Beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, Warriors Dub Club members will have presale access, followed by a 2 p.m. presale event exclusively for all Chase cardholders.

On Wednesday, April 6, at 10:00 a.m., Warriors Insiders members will receive information to participate in a presale event before Warriors playoff tickets go on-sale to the general public at 2:00 p.m. Fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for the team’s first three home games of the First Round at Chase Center, exclusively online at warriors.com.

The Dub Club is a comprehensive benefits program that replaced the Warriors Season Ticket Waitlist and offers all fans exclusive access and perks, including pre-sale opportunities for Warriors regular season and postseason games and select Chase Center events. Members of the Dub Club, which includes all members of the Warriors Season Ticket Priority Waitlist, will receive priority access to purchasing VIP tickets for select Warriors games in addition to a 10% merchandise discount at Chase Center and the Warriors Shop (both in-person and online). For more information and to join the Dub Club, fans are encouraged to call 1-888-GSW-HOOP or visit warriors.com.

Warriors.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Members and other fans, that is 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. In partnership with Chase Center Founding Partner Ticketmaster, the Warriors resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs. SuiteXchange, an authentic and verified suite resale marketplace, is available for fans looking for single-game premium spaces at Chase Center for the 2022 Warriors’ NBA Playoff games.