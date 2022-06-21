Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
2022 Warriors Championship Parade
The Golden State Warriors and the City of San Francisco hosted a parade, presented by Rakuten, to honor the 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Monday, June 20. The parade began on Market Street at Main Street and ended at Market and 8th Street. Fans cheered on the Dubs as the team rode busses, interacted with fans and gave entertaining interviews throughout the parade route. For the top moments of the parade, click here.
Parade Recap
Stephen Curry and Damion Lee
Warriors Speak With Festus Ezeli
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry
Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins
Steve Kerr
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Joe Lacob and Peter Guber
Steve Kerr (NBCSBA)
