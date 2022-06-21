Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

2022 Warriors Championship Parade

Posted: Jun 21, 2022

The Golden State Warriors and the City of San Francisco hosted a parade, presented by Rakuten, to honor the 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Monday, June 20. The parade began on Market Street at Main Street and ended at Market and 8th Street. Fans cheered on the Dubs as the team rode busses, interacted with fans and gave entertaining interviews throughout the parade route. For the top moments of the parade, click here.

WATCH THE FULL PARADE


1/

Parade Recap

Stephen Curry and Damion Lee

Warriors Speak With Festus Ezeli

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry

Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins

Steve Kerr

Juan Toscano-Anderson

Joe Lacob and Peter Guber

Steve Kerr (NBCSBA)

